Buckle's Q4 Earnings Outlook

Buckle (NYSE: BKE) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, March 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Buckle's EPS to be near 87 cents on sales of $271.08 million.

Buckle EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 84 cents. Revenue was $264.41 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 3.57%. Revenue would be up 2.52% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.430 0.300 0.350 0.85 EPS Actual 0.530 0.340 0.310 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Buckle stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Buckle is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts