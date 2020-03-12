Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Buckle's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 3:52pm   Comments
Share:

Buckle (NYSE: BKE) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, March 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Buckle's EPS to be near 87 cents on sales of $271.08 million.

Buckle EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 84 cents. Revenue was $264.41 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 3.57%. Revenue would be up 2.52% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.430 0.300 0.350 0.85
EPS Actual 0.530 0.340 0.310 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Buckle stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Buckle is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts

 

Related Articles (BKE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga