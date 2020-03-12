Q4 Earnings Preview: Kirkland's

On Friday, March 13, Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 67 cents and sales around $190.70 million.

In the same quarter last year, Kirkland's reported earnings per share of 95 cents on sales of $216.15 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 29.47% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 11.77% from the same quarter last year. Kirkland's's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.430 -0.710 -0.360 1.02 EPS Actual -0.580 -1.050 -0.530 0.95

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 89.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Kirkland's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Kirkland's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/957/33319