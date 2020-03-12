DocuSign's Q4 Earnings Outlook
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 12. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for DocuSign's Q4 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect DocuSign earnings of 5 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $266.49 million, according to the consensus estimate.
In the same quarter last year, DocuSign posted EPS of 6 cents on sales of $199.73 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.67% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 33.42% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.030
|0.040
|0.040
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.110
|0.010
|0.070
|0.06
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate DocuSign stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.
Conference Call
DocuSign is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1285637&tp_key=094c52bc99
