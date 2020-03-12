Market Overview

DocuSign's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 7:00am   Comments
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 12. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for DocuSign's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect DocuSign earnings of 5 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $266.49 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, DocuSign posted EPS of 6 cents on sales of $199.73 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.67% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 33.42% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
EPS Estimate 0.030 0.040 0.040 0.01
EPS Actual 0.110 0.010 0.070 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate DocuSign stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

DocuSign is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1285637&tp_key=094c52bc99

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

