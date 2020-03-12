Q1 Earnings Preview: Adobe

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 12. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Adobe EPS is expected to be around $2.23, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $3.05 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Adobe posted EPS of $1.71 on sales of $2.60 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 30.41% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 17.26% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 2.260 1.970 1.780 1.61 EPS Actual 2.290 2.050 1.830 1.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Adobe stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Adobe is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1288544&tp_key=0ecf204ffd