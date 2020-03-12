Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q1 Earnings Preview: Adobe
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 6:57am   Comments
Share:

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 12. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Adobe EPS is expected to be around $2.23, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $3.05 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Adobe posted EPS of $1.71 on sales of $2.60 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 30.41% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 17.26% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 2.260 1.970 1.780 1.61
EPS Actual 2.290 2.050 1.830 1.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Adobe stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Adobe is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1288544&tp_key=0ecf204ffd

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

8 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2020
Just Like With Any Champion, Steady Growth And Earnings Expected From Adobe
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Adobe Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga