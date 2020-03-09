A Preview Of Dick's Sporting Goods Q4 Earnings

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Dick's Sporting Goods modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $2.57 billion.

Dick's Sporting Goods reported a profit of $1.22 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.49 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 0.00% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 3.13% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.370 1.200 0.580 1.06 EPS Actual 0.520 1.26 0.620 1.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Dick's Sporting Goods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dick's Sporting Goods is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.