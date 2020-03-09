Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Stitch Fix
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 09, 2020 7:59am   Comments
Share:

On Monday, March 9, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Stitch Fix modeled for quarterly EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $452.53 million.

In the same quarter last year, Stitch Fix reported EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $370.28 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 50% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 22.21% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate -0.060 0.040 -0.030  
EPS Actual 0.000 0.070 0.070 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Stitch Fix have declined 17.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Stitch Fix stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Stitch Fix is scheduled to hold the call at 5 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vuimgsth

 

Related Articles (SFIX)

5 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2020
16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Specialty Retail Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
58 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga