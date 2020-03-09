Earnings Outlook For Stitch Fix

On Monday, March 9, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Stitch Fix modeled for quarterly EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $452.53 million.

In the same quarter last year, Stitch Fix reported EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $370.28 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 50% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 22.21% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.060 0.040 -0.030 EPS Actual 0.000 0.070 0.070 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Stitch Fix have declined 17.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Stitch Fix stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Stitch Fix is scheduled to hold the call at 5 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vuimgsth