Costco Wholesale's Q2 Earnings Outlook

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 5. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Costco Wholesale's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Costco Wholesale EPS will likely be near $2.07 while revenue will be around $38.22 billion, according to analysts.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Costco Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Costco Wholesale EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.01. Sales were $35.40 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.99% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 7.98% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 1.710 2.540 1.820 1.69 1.62 EPS Actual 1.730 2.690 1.890 2.01 1.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Costco Wholesale are up 37.96%. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Costco Wholesale stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Costco Wholesale is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pddo6h2t