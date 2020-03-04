Kroger's Q4 Earnings Preview
On Thursday, March 5, Kroger (NYSE: KR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Kroger analysts model for earnings of 55 cents per share on sales of $28.83 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Kroger reported earnings per share of 48 cents on sales of $28.09 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 14.58% increase for the company. Sales would be up 2.63% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.480
|0.410
|0.720
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.470
|0.440
|0.720
|0.48
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Kroger are up 4.71%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Kroger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Kroger is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/kr/mediaframe/36034/indexr.html
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.