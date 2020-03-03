Dollar Tree Q4 Earnings Preview
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 4. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Dollar Tree reporting earnings of $1.75 per share on sales of $6.39 billion.
The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.33% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 2.98% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.130
|0.810
|1.140
|1.92
|EPS Actual
|1.080
|0.760
|1.140
|1.93
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Dollar Tree have declined 12.25%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Dollar Tree stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Dollar Tree is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pix2sdqt
