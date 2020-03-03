Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Urban Outfitters
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 03, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 3. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Urban Outfitters EPS will likely be near 63 cents while revenue will be around $1.17 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of 83 cents on sales of $1.13 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 24.1% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 3.63% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
EPS Estimate 0.570 0.580 0.250 0.79
EPS Actual 0.560 0.610 0.310 0.83

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Urban Outfitters have declined 23.79%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Urban Outfitters stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Urban Outfitters is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:15 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5ra26xnz

Posted-In: Earnings News

