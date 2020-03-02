Market Overview

Target Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 02, 2020 1:54pm   Comments
Target (NYSE: TGT) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 3. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Target EPS will likely be near $1.66 while revenue will be around $23.49 billion, according to analysts.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Target Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

In the same quarter last year, Target reported earnings per share of $1.53 on sales of $22.98 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 8.50%. Revenue would be up 2.23% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.190 1.620 1.430 1.52
EPS Actual 1.360 1.820 1.530 1.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Target stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Target is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://events.qwikcast.tv/public/QwikCast/QwikCastEvent?eventKey=d68dfeb9-ee46-47b8-9755-90f1a081fd2d

