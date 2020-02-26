Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For Perrigo Co
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 26, 2020 1:12pm   Comments
Share:

Perrigo Co (NYSE: PRGO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Perrigo reporting earnings of $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.28% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 8.79% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.930 0.790 0.940 1
EPS Actual 1.040 0.860 1.070 0.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Perrigo stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Perrigo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.perrigo.com/events-webcasts#future:2020:2

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRGO)

55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Home-Price, Consumer Confidence Data
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga