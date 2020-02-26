Q4 Earnings Preview For Perrigo Co

Perrigo Co (NYSE: PRGO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Perrigo reporting earnings of $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.28% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 8.79% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.930 0.790 0.940 1 EPS Actual 1.040 0.860 1.070 0.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Perrigo stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Perrigo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.perrigo.com/events-webcasts#future:2020:2