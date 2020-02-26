Q4 Earnings Outlook For Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper management projections, analysts predict EPS of 35 cents on revenue of $2.96 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Keurig Dr Pepper posted a profit of 30 cents on sales of $2.81 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 16.67%. Sales would be up 5.23% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.320 0.290 0.230 0.3 EPS Actual 0.320 0.300 0.250 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Keurig Dr Pepper stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Keurig Dr Pepper is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1099/32981