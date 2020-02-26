Earnings Preview: Marriott International

On Wednesday, February 26, Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Marriott International earnings will be near $1.47 per share on sales of $5.48 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Marriott International announced EPS of $1.44 on revenue of $5.29 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 2.08%. Revenue would be up 3.61% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.490 1.560 1.340 1.39 EPS Actual 1.470 1.560 1.410 1.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Marriott International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.