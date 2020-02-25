Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q4 Earnings Preview

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 25. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Red Robin's loss per share to be near 16 cents on sales of $302.79 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earnings in the same period a year ago was 43 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $306.78 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 137.21%. Revenue would have fallen 1.30% from the same quarter last year. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.220 0.310 0.500 0.38 EPS Actual -0.240 1.030 0.190 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9g2kyj33