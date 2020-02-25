Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Planet Fitness
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 25, 2020 7:23am   Comments
Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 25. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Planet Fitness modeled for quarterly EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $189.10 million.

In the same quarter last year, Planet Fitness reported EPS of 34 cents on revenue of $174.36 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 20.59%. Sales would be up 8.45% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.350 0.410 0.340 0.32
EPS Actual 0.360 0.450 0.350 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Planet Fitness stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Planet Fitness is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

