Q4 Earnings Preview For Dropbox

Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 20. Here's Benzinga's look at Dropbox's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Dropbox earnings will be near 14 cents per share on sales of $443.41 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Dropbox posted EPS of 10 cents on sales of $375.90 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40.00% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 17.96% from the same quarter last year. Dropbox's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.110 0.090 0.070 0.08 EPS Actual 0.130 0.100 0.100 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Dropbox have declined 28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Dropbox stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dropbox is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fdgd3hxg