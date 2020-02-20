Market Overview

A Preview Of BJ's Restaurants Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 20, 2020 6:58am   Comments
BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 20. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict BJ's Restaurants will report earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $292.31 million.

BJ's Restaurants reported a per-share profit of 49 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $280.52 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 8.16% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.20% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.100 0.740 0.510 0.5
EPS Actual 0.210 0.710 0.620 0.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on BJ's Restaurants stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BJ's Restaurants is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.bjsrestaurants.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2020
