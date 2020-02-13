Market Overview

A Preview Of Mattel's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 13, 2020 7:25am   Comments
Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Mattel earnings will be near 1 cent per share on sales of $1.50 billion, according to analysts.

See Also: 4 Reasons To Buy Mattel Stock

In the same quarter last year, Mattel reported earnings per share of 4 cents on sales of $1.52 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 75.00%. Revenue would be down 1.57% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.160 -0.400 -0.550 -0.15
EPS Actual 0.260 -0.250 -0.440 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Mattel stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Mattel is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p8yh6qvk

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

