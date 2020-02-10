XPO Logistics Q4 Earnings Outlook

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, February 10. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on XPO Logistics management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $4.23 billion.

In the same quarter last year, XPO Logistics posted a profit of 72 cents on sales of $4.39 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40.28% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 3.62% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.040 1.040 0.410 0.83 EPS Actual 1.180 1.280 0.510 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate XPO Logistics stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.