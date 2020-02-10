Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XPO Logistics Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 10, 2020 9:50am   Comments
Share:

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, February 10. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on XPO Logistics management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $4.23 billion.

In the same quarter last year, XPO Logistics posted a profit of 72 cents on sales of $4.39 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40.28% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 3.62% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.040 1.040 0.410 0.83
EPS Actual 1.180 1.280 0.510 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate XPO Logistics stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPO)

Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2020
Ben Gordon: Supply Chain Execs Optimistic About Growth, Ready For M&A
"The Broker Wars": Big Bets Pit New Entrants Against Incumbents
Drilling Deep: What Comes After The Breakup Of XPO?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 27, 2020
Jacobs To Exit Most Of XPO The Way He Entered — Unconventionally
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga