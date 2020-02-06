Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Outlook For T-Mobile
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 06, 2020 9:29am   Comments
Share:

On Thursday, February 6, T-Mobile US (NYSE: TMUS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see T-Mobile US reporting earnings of 83 cents per share on revenue of $11.83 billion.

See Also: Option Trader Bets $2.5M On T-Mobile Ahead Of Earnings

In the same quarter last year, T-Mobile US reported EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $11.45 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.67% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 3.36% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.960 0.970 0.920 0.7
EPS Actual 1.010 1.090 1.060 0.75

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 17.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on T-Mobile US stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

T-Mobile US is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2150797&sessionid=1&key=453B26ED2923FDA48D2189CCBE766EC7®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMUS)

12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2020
Option Trader Bets $2.5M On T-Mobile Ahead Of Earnings
Barron's Picks And Pans: Intel, Johnson & Johnson, T-Mobile And More
Sprint Trades At 40% Discount To T-Mobile Deal Terms
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga