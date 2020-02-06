Q4 Earnings Outlook For T-Mobile

On Thursday, February 6, T-Mobile US (NYSE: TMUS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see T-Mobile US reporting earnings of 83 cents per share on revenue of $11.83 billion.

In the same quarter last year, T-Mobile US reported EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $11.45 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.67% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 3.36% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.960 0.970 0.920 0.7 EPS Actual 1.010 1.090 1.060 0.75

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 17.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on T-Mobile US stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

T-Mobile US is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2150797&sessionid=1&key=453B26ED2923FDA48D2189CCBE766EC7®Tag=&sourcepage=register