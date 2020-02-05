Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Twilio
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 05, 2020 7:25am   Comments
On Wednesday, February 5, Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Twilio management projections, analysts predict EPS of 1 cent on revenue of $312.82 million.

In the same quarter last year, Twilio posted EPS of 4 cents on sales of $204.30 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 75.00% decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 53.12% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.010 0.030 0.010 0.04
EPS Actual 0.030 0.030 0.050 0.04

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 13.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Twilio stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Twilio is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

