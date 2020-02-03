Q2 Earnings Preview: Clorox

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 4. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Clorox's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Clorox earnings of $1.31 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.43 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Clorox posted EPS of $1.40 on sales of $1.47 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 6.43%. Sales would be down 2.92% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.540 1.830 1.450 1.31 EPS Actual 1.590 1.880 1.440 1.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Clorox stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Clorox is scheduled to hold the call at 1:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/clx/mediaframe/34120/indexr.html