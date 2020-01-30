Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Visa
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2020 7:07am   Comments
Share:

On Thursday, January 30, Visa (NYSE: V) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Visa modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $6.07 billion .

In the same quarter last year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.30 on sales of $5.51 billion. Sales would be up 10.24% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 1.430 1.320 1.240 1.25
EPS Actual 1.470 1.370 1.310 1.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

\Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Visa. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Visa is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (V)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Earnings, GDP Data
Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2020
14 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
3 Classic Tech ETFs to be Tested by Earnings Reports This Week
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga