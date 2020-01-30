Earnings Outlook For Visa
On Thursday, January 30, Visa (NYSE: V) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering Visa modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $6.07 billion .
In the same quarter last year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.30 on sales of $5.51 billion. Sales would be up 10.24% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|EPS Estimate
|1.430
|1.320
|1.240
|1.25
|EPS Actual
|1.470
|1.370
|1.310
|1.3
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
\Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Visa. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Visa is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.
