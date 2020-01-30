Earnings Outlook For Visa

On Thursday, January 30, Visa (NYSE: V) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Visa modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $6.07 billion .

In the same quarter last year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.30 on sales of $5.51 billion. Sales would be up 10.24% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 1.430 1.320 1.240 1.25 EPS Actual 1.470 1.370 1.310 1.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

\Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Visa. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Visa is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.