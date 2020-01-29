Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Coca-Cola
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 29, 2020 1:16pm   Comments
Q4 Earnings Preview For Coca-Cola

On Thursday, January 30, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Coca-Cola EPS will likely be near 44 cents while revenue will be around $8.85 billion, according to analysts.

Coca-Cola EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 43 cents. Sales were $7.06 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 2.33%. Revenue would be up 25.41% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.560 0.610 0.460 0.43
EPS Actual 0.560 0.630 0.480 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Coca-Cola. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Coca-Cola is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

