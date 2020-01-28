Q4 Earnings Preview For McDonald's
On Wednesday, January 29, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for McDonald's is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, McDonald's analysts model for earnings of $1.96 per share on sales of $5.30 billion.
McDonald's reported a profit of $1.97 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.16 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 0.51%. Revenue would be have grown 2.65% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the McDonald's's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|2.210
|2.050
|1.770
|1.89
|EPS Actual
|2.110
|2.050
|1.780
|1.97
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of McDonald's are up 13.77%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on McDonald's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
McDonald's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com/corpmcd/investors-relations/investor-events/events-calendar.html
