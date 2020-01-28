General Electric's Q4 Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, January 29, General Electric (NYSE: GE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see General Electric reporting earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $25.44 billion.

In the same quarter last year, General Electric reported earnings per share of 17 cents on sales of $33.28 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 5.88%. Sales would have fallen 23.55% from the same quarter last year. General Electric's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.110 0.120 0.09 0.23 EPS Actual 0.150 0.170 0.140 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on General Electric stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

General Electric is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports

Photo credit: Bubba73, via Wikimedia Commons