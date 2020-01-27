Xerox Q4 Earnings Preview

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 28. Here's Benzinga's look at Xerox's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Xerox analysts model for earnings of $1.02 per share on sales of $2.41 billion.

Xerox EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.14. Sales were $2.53 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 10.53%. Revenue would be down 4.86% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Xerox's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.860 0.880 1.04 EPS Actual 1.080 0.990 0.910 1.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Xerox stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Xerox is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ibzow57