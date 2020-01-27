Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For 3M
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 1:11pm   Comments
On Tuesday, January 28, 3M (NYSE: MMM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for 3M is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.10 and sales around $8.12 billion.

In the same quarter last year, 3M reported earnings per share of $2.31 on revenue of $7.95 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 9.09% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.20% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.490 2.060 2.490 2.28
EPS Actual 2.580 2.200 2.230 2.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on 3M stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

3M is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://3mtv.mmm.com/public/QwikCast/QwikCastEvent?eventKey=dbad0aac-c5eb-4780-a989-a1196c64c41c

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

