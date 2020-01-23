Q2 Earnings Outlook For Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Atlassian earnings of 27 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $388.93 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Atlassian reported EPS of 25 cents on revenue of $298.98 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 8.00%. Sales would be have grown 30.09% from the same quarter last year. Atlassian Corporation's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.240 0.160 0.180 0.21 EPS Actual 0.280 0.200 0.210 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Atlassian stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Atlassian is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.