Q4 Preview: JetBlue Airways Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:52pm   Comments
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

JetBlue Airways EPS is expected to be around 55 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.03 billion.

JetBlue Airways EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 50 cents. Revenue was $1.97 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 10.00%. Sales would be have grown 3.15% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the JetBlue Airways's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.520 0.570 0.120 0.43
EPS Actual 0.590 0.600 0.160 0.5

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 8.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on JetBlue Airways stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

JetBlue Airways is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://blueir.investproductions.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

