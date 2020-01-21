Q4 Earnings Preview: Abbott Laboratories

On Wednesday, January 22, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Abbott Laboratories reporting earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $8.26 billion.

Abbott Laboratories reported a per-share profit of 81 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $7.76 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 17.28% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 6.37% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.840 0.800 0.61 0.81 EPS Actual 0.840 0.820 0.630 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Abbott Laboratories stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Abbott Laboratories is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z28xhnz9