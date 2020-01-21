Market Overview

Netflix Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 21. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Netflix management projections, analysts predict EPS of 53 cents on revenue of $5.45 billion.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Netflix Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

In the same quarter last year, Netflix announced EPS of 30 cents on revenue of $4.19 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 76.67%. Revenue would be have grown 30.16% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.040 0.560 0.57 0.24
EPS Actual 1.470 0.600 0.760 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Netflix stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Netflix is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.netflixinvestor.com/investor-news-and-events/investor-events/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

