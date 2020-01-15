Market Overview

Charles Schwab's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 15, 2020 1:09pm   Comments
On Thursday, January 16, Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Charles Schwab's EPS to be near 63 cents on sales of $2.59 billion.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 3.08%. Revenue would be down 2.96% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Charles Schwab's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.650 0.660 0.67 0.64
EPS Actual 0.740 0.660 0.690 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Charles Schwab stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Charles Schwab is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investors

