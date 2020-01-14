Market Overview

Preview: Bank of America's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 14, 2020 2:07pm   Comments
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, January 15. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Bank of America's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Bank of America modeled for quarterly EPS of 68 cents on revenue of $22.35 billion.

Bank of America reported a profit of 70 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $22.89 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 2.86% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 2.36% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.510 0.710 0.68 0.63
EPS Actual 0.750 0.740 0.700 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Bank of America stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Bank of America is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t6k38kns

Posted-In: Earnings News

