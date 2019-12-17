Market Overview

A Preview Of FedEx's Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 17, 2019 8:04am   Comments
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

FedEx EPS is expected to be around $2.84, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $17.69 billion.

In the same quarter last year, FedEx reported earnings per share of $4.03 on sales of $17.8 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 29.53%. Revenue would be down 0.62% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 3.170 4.930 3.17 3.94
EPS Actual 3.050 5.010 3.03 4.03

Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx were trading at $165.67 as of Dec.17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on FedEx stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FedEx is scheduled to hold the call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investors.fedex.com/news-and-events/upcoming-events/event-details/2019/FedEx-Q2-FY20-Earnings-Call/default.aspx

