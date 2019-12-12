Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adobe's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 12, 2019 7:31am   Comments
Share:

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 12. Here's Benzinga's look at Adobe's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Adobe analysts model for earnings of $2.26 per share on sales of $2.97 billion.

Adobe earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.90. Quarterly sales came in at $2.44 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 18.95%. Sales would be up 21.72% from the year-ago period. Adobe's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.970 1.780 1.61 1.88
EPS Actual 2.050 1.830 1.71 1.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Adobe stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Adobe is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Adobe, Shake Shack And More
Black Friday Sees Record Sales, Still Less Than 11% Of China's Singles Day
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Preview: Broadcom's Q4 Earnings

Robinhood Rolls Out Cash Management, But It's Not For Everyone Yet