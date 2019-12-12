Adobe's Q4 Earnings Preview

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 12. Here's Benzinga's look at Adobe's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Adobe analysts model for earnings of $2.26 per share on sales of $2.97 billion.

Adobe earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.90. Quarterly sales came in at $2.44 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 18.95%. Sales would be up 21.72% from the year-ago period. Adobe's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.970 1.780 1.61 1.88 EPS Actual 2.050 1.830 1.71 1.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Adobe stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Adobe is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations.html