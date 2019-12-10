Market Overview

A Preview Of American Eagle Outfitters Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 10, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, December 11. Here's Benzinga's look at American Eagle Outfitters' Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters modeled for quarterly EPS of 48 cents on revenue of $1.06 billion.

In the same quarter last year, American Eagle Outfitters posted EPS of 48 cents on sales of $1 billion. Sales would be up 5.58% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.320 0.210 0.42 0.48
EPS Actual 0.390 0.240 0.43 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with American Eagle Outfitters. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. American Eagle Outfitters is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

