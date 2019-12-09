Market Overview

AutoZone Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 09, 2019 1:11pm   Comments
AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, December 10. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for AutoZone's Q1 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering AutoZone modeled for quarterly EPS of $13.77 on revenue of $2.77 billion.

In the same quarter last year, AutoZone reported earnings per share of $13.47 on sales of $2.64 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 2.23%. Sales would be have grown 4.84% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 21.790 15.140 9.99 12.21 17.85
EPS Actual 20.950 15.990 11.49 13.47 18.54

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of AutoZone are up 34.99%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on AutoZone stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AutoZone is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/820/32306

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

