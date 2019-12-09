Stitch Fix's Q1 Earnings Preview
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, December 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 6 cents and sales around $441 million.
Stitch Fix EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 10 cents. Sales were $366.24 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 160.00%. Sales would be up 20.41% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.040
|-0.030
|0.03
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.070
|0.070
|0.12
|0.1
|0.17
Stock Performance
Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Stitch Fix stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.
Conference Call
Stitch Fix is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dnw8xeez