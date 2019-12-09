Market Overview

Stitch Fix's Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 09, 2019 7:22am   Comments
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, December 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 6 cents and sales around $441 million.

Stitch Fix EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 10 cents. Sales were $366.24 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 160.00%. Sales would be up 20.41% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.040 -0.030   0.03 0.04
EPS Actual 0.070 0.070 0.12 0.1 0.17

Stock Performance

Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Stitch Fix stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Stitch Fix is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dnw8xeez

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Vail Resorts Q1 Earnings Preview