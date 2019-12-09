Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vail Resorts Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 09, 2019 7:21am   Comments
Share:

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, December 9. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Vail Resorts analysts modeled for a loss of $2.98 per share on sales of $255.68 million.

In the same quarter last year, Vail Resorts posted a loss of $2.66 on sales of $220 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.03% decrease in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 16.22% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -2.530 7.060 4.92   -2.25
EPS Actual -2.220 7.120 5.02 -2.66 -2.07

Stock Performance

Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Vail Resorts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vail Resorts is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6fcci25t

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (MTN)

7 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Avis, Marathon Oil And 'Fast Money' Picks For Dec. 9