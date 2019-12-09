Vail Resorts Q1 Earnings Preview

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, December 9. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Vail Resorts analysts modeled for a loss of $2.98 per share on sales of $255.68 million.

In the same quarter last year, Vail Resorts posted a loss of $2.66 on sales of $220 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.03% decrease in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 16.22% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -2.530 7.060 4.92 -2.25 EPS Actual -2.220 7.120 5.02 -2.66 -2.07

Stock Performance

Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Vail Resorts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vail Resorts is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6fcci25t