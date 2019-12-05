Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Zumiez
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 05, 2019 7:31am   Comments
Share:

Don't be caught off-guard: Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 5.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Zumiez's EPS to be near 60 cents on sales of $261.36 million.

In the same quarter last year, Zumiez reported earnings per share of 55 cents on revenue of $248.79 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 9.09%. Revenue would be have grown 5.05% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.190 -0.090 1.11 0.49
EPS Actual 0.360 0.030 1.18 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Zumiez stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Zumiez is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n6utmu6q

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (ZUMZ)

Earnings Scheduled For December 5, 2019
Black Friday Experts On 2019 Trends, Why Best Buy Is A Winner
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session