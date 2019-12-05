Q3 Earnings Outlook For Zumiez

Don't be caught off-guard: Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 5.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Zumiez's EPS to be near 60 cents on sales of $261.36 million.

In the same quarter last year, Zumiez reported earnings per share of 55 cents on revenue of $248.79 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 9.09%. Revenue would be have grown 5.05% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.190 -0.090 1.11 0.49 EPS Actual 0.360 0.030 1.18 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Zumiez stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Zumiez is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n6utmu6q