Five Below Q3 Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, December 4, Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Five Below earnings of 17 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $373.52 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Five Below posted a profit of 24 cents on sales of $312.82 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 29.17%. Revenue would be up 19.40% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.500 0.340 1.58 0.19 EPS Actual 0.510 0.460 1.590 0.240

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Five Below stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Five Below is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/five/mediaframe/33396/indexr.html