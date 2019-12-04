Five Below Q3 Earnings Preview
On Wednesday, December 4, Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect Five Below earnings of 17 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $373.52 million, according to the consensus estimate.
In the same quarter last year, Five Below posted a profit of 24 cents on sales of $312.82 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 29.17%. Revenue would be up 19.40% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.500
|0.340
|1.58
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.510
|0.460
|1.590
|0.240
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Five Below stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Five Below is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/five/mediaframe/33396/indexr.html