JM Smucker's Q2 Earnings Outlook

JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, November 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.13 and sales around $1.97 billion.

In the same quarter last year, JM Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.17 on sales of $2.02 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 1.84%. Revenue would be down 2.57% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.740 1.950 2.02 2.33 EPS Actual 1.580 2.080 2.26 2.17

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of JM Smucker have declined 6.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on JM Smucker stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JM Smucker is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.