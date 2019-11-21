Post Holdings Q4 Earnings Preview

On Thursday, Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Post Holdings reporting earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

Post Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.08. Sales were $1.63 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 0.93%. Sales would have fallen 12.88% from the same quarter last year. Post Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.250 1.130 1.02 1.18 EPS Actual 1.190 1.280 1.11 1.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Post Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.