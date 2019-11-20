Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Jack In The Box
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 20, 2019 7:37am   Comments
On Wednesday, Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Jack In The Box is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Jack In The Box earnings of 96 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $222.82 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Jack In The Box reported a profit of 77 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $177.47 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 24.68% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 25.55% from the year-ago period. Jack In The Box's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.000 0.930 1.29 0.85
EPS Actual 1.070 0.990 1.35 0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Jack In The Box stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Jack In The Box is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.jackinthebox.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

© Copyright Benzinga
