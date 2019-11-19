Target Q3 Earnings Preview

Target (NYSE: TGT) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, November 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Target analysts model for earnings of $1.19 per share on sales of $18.49 billion.

Target earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.09. Quarterly sales came in at $17.82 billion. Sales would be up 3.75% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.620 1.430 1.52 1.12 EPS Actual 1.820 1.530 1.53 1.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Target stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Target is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.target.com/events-and-presentations