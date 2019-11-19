Lowe's Q3 Earnings Preview

Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, November 20. Here's Benzinga's look at Lowe's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Lowe's reporting earnings of $1.35 per share on sales of $17.68 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Lowe's posted EPS of $1.04 on sales of $17.41 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 29.81% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.52% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 2.000 1.340 0.79 0.98 EPS Actual 2.150 1.220 0.8 1.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Lowe's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lowe's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://lowes.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/q3-2019-lowes-companies-inc-earnings-conference-call