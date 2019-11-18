Q3 Earnings Preview For Kohl's

On Tuesday, November 19, Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Kohl's management projections, analysts predict EPS of 86 cents on revenue of $4.40 billion.

Kohl's reported a profit of 98 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.63 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 12.24%. Revenue would be down 4.93% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl's's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.530 0.670 2.18 0.96 EPS Actual 1.550 0.610 2.24 0.98

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Kohl's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kohl's is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zg3t33zm