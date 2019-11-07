Yelp Q3 Earnings Preview

Yelp (NYSE: YELP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here's Benzinga's look at Yelp's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Yelp reporting earnings of 19 cents per share on sales of $262.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, Yelp announced EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $241.10 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 11.76%. Sales would be up 8.82% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.120 0.010 0.1 0.1 EPS Actual 0.160 0.020 0.37 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Yelp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Yelp is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.